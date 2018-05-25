Choice is clear: Vote for Harder in June or see Denham win in November

As a student, I think its imperative we get Josh Harder elected in June. He will work to make college and technical training programs more affordable and accessible in the Valley, including by fighting for tuition-free community and technical college. The average student graduates with $30,000 of debt! I am not just a product by which banks should make money.
Furthermore, it is inspiring to me as a young person to see someone in their 30s running. It makes me want to get involved in changing this nation for the better. Additionally, the polls show Josh is the only candidate who can beat Denham in November. Michael Eggman tried and failed – twice. Voters in this district are smart enough to know a third Eggman run will result in yet another win for Denham.
It is imperative we select Josh in June and elect him in November. Vote Josh on June 5 or lose this seat to Denham in 2018.
Harloveleen Hundal, Turlock
Comments