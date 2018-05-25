Teamsters know, Josh Harder is best prepared to face off against Denham

As a Teamster, I want to elect a candidate for Congress who cares about the workers of this district. Not only has Jeff Denham ignored his constituents over and over again, but he has introduced an amendment to try to detract from truckers’ paychecks.
I am proud that the Teamsters have endorsed the right candidate and the frontrunner for the job: Josh Harder. He believes in apprenticeship programs to put high schoolers and young people to work on quality jobs. He believes in vocational training to put folks back to work who have been laid off. He wants to create water storage so the ag industry is not in peril when there is a drought.
As a voter, you have other options, but there is nobody with a better background than Josh Harder to address the needs of a district like ours. Josh Harder has the experience, the well-organized campaign and the integrity to best represent us in the Central Valley.
Esau Hernandez, Political Coordinator, Teamsters Local 439
Comments