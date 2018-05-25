Harder is the one who will work for Latinos against the Trump-Denham agenda

Josh Harder has been the most vocal candidate about his support for Dreamers. As one of the original musicians in the Tejano music industry and as a Latino activist, I can say with certainty that Josh will best represent the Latinos in this district in Washington, D.C.
While there are other candidates like Virginia Madueno, I see what she has done with Riverbank, and it’s very clear to me that Jeff Denham will attack her on cutting jobs for the irresponsible purchase of the $1.7 million Del Rio theater and selling it for $150,000. We can’t afford to lose this district to Trump’s puppet Denham again. Denham voted against a clean Dream Act and he voted to take away healthcare for over 100,000 of our neighbors in this district.
Josh Harder is the candidate who will stand up to make sure we have a clean Dream Act. He is the one who will make sure he brings back good jobs to the Central Valley and that whether you are middle class or low-income you have access to good healthcare. Join me in voting for Josh Harder on June 5.
Johnny Hernandez, Modesto
Comments