Harder will work to make sure we can afford to live in California

I support Josh Harder for Congress because not only will he address our current issues, but he will inspire the next generation to reach new heights. Well educated and hardworking, Josh continues to put boots on the ground to amplify the voice of the people and to make sure the next generation has a pathway to writing their own stories of success.
We need a representative who believes in providing every member of this community the level of healthcare they need without a crippling burden of medical debt and skyrocketing prescription costs. We need a representative who’ll stand with working families and fight to bring head-of-household jobs back to this district while tackling the need for affordable housing at all income levels. We need someone who will stand with our immigrant communities against attacks from xenophobic legislation and give a voice to those often overlooked and underrepresented.
I believe in Josh Harder because he is a product of this community and will stand firm in the fight to bring some honest and transparent representation to CD-10. Join me and vote for Josh Harder on June 5th.
Manuel Zapata, Tracy
