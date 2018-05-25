The Josh Harder I chose to marry will make a great Congressman for us all

We first met as 19-year-old college students bonding over economics homework assignments and summer jobs. I loved so many things about him – the intense passion he had for every issue, his unwavering loyalty and his incredibly big heart.
Many of you have already read about Josh Harder the candidate: fifth-generation Central Valley resident, Modesto High alum, and professor at Modesto Junior College.
I want to share a little bit more about Josh Harder the person. On the weekends, you’ll find us going for a run along the canal, playing racquetball or enjoying Sunday dinner with his parents and brother. Josh loves dogs, eating his favorite tacos and his ideal Sunday afternoon involves curling up with a good novel. He makes me laugh, every single day.
These traits I see in Josh every day are the traits that make him a great voice for our community, fighting passionately for good healthcare, immigration reform, and more jobs in the Valley.
I choose Josh Harder as my husband, as my best friend and as my Congressman. On June 5th, I hope you choose Josh Harder, too.
Pamela Sud, Turlock
Comments