Denham is defying his own party to help the Dreamers

Thank you to Rep. Jeff Denham for standing up for Dreamers and commonsense immigration policy by supporting the bipartisan Dream Act. Congress must pass legislation now protecting Dreamers – immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. The Dream Act would restore protections from unfair prosecutions or deportations these Americans had under DACA, and create an earned pathway to citizenship. Rep. Denham is fighting for our Dreamers not only by co-sponsoring the Dream Act. He is also championing a bold bipartisan coalition to break the gridlock in Congress and put this legislation to a vote. Called “Queen of the Hill,” this maneuver is a test of bold leadership since it directly challenges party leaders to finally get a solution enacted.
A recent letter on this page unfairly attacked Rep. Denham for authoring the Enlist Act, which would grant legal status to Dreamers who join the military. That letter ignores Rep. Denham’s leadership across the board on immigration issues. Rather than take misleading and partisan shots at Rep. Denham, we should all be focusing on current efforts which prove Republicans and Democrats can work together to unite and secure America. Congress must work quickly to restore Dreamers’ protections.
Kristin Olsen, Stanislaus County supervisor, Modesto
