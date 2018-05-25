Many of us in education are backing Josh Harder for Congress

As a 20-year school board member, I am writing to support Josh Harder for Congress. Josh was educated in local public schools and, unlike many others, came back home after a successful career in business. Since that time, he has taught at Modesto Junior College, showing students how to start their own businesses and make a brighter future for themselves. Harder is now running for Congress to fight for a brighter future for every family in the Valley.
Join me, and many others in the field of education who support Josh Harder for Congress.
Tom Hallinan, Yosemite Community College District district 7 trustee, Ceres
