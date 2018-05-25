Media must be sounding the alarm – planet is getting warmer, warmer, warmer

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released a report showing April marked the planet’s 400th consecutive month with above-average temperatures. This is a staggering milestone. The authors of the government report did not mince words: “It’s mainly due to anthropogenic (human-caused) warming. Climate change is real, and we will continue to see global temperatures increase in the future.”
It is vital that news outlets alert the public to these findings and inform and engage readers and viewers on the climate crisis. Please help give this report the exposure it warrants. The full NOAA climate assessment is at: www.ncei.noaa.gov/news/global-climate-201804
Jill Adler, Manteca
