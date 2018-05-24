Kuykendall is an innovator unafraid to take chances or lead by example

I met Scott Kuykendall when he became an administrator at Johansen High School over 15 years ago. I’ve followed his career advancements through Modesto City Schools and Stanislaus County Office of Education. Scott builds positive relationships staff. His guidance, leadership and management style allows educators to flourish in their roles.
Scott is an innovator. He’s not afraid to try new ideas that meet the needs of students and our communities. One example is the Come Back Kids program. Adults proudly graduate with a diploma, which opens windows of opportunities for employment. Scott has the education and experience to lead the diverse staff and expand innovative programs in the SCOE. A vote for Scott for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools will ensure our students are equipped to pursue a college educations, technical schools or enter the military upon graduation.
Marian Fritzemier, Modesto
