Harder came back to the Valley to work for us all with sensible solutions

I am supporting Josh Harder for Congress. I have heard him speak on numerous occasions and the answers he gives – on quality healthcare for all, job creation, education opportunity and affordability, sensible gun control legislation – are well thought out and substantive, with ideas for solutions.
Josh is young but he is smart, articulate, well-educated (Stanford and Harvard), well-versed in the issues and he cares. I have read comments that though born and raised here he does not have “local community experience.” But I applaud Josh for getting a quality education, some experience in job creation and then returning to Modesto to give back and run for office. Many of our young people leave and never come back, moving to greener pastures.
I am impressed with Josh’s desire and energy to serve the needs of his community in public service. We need a new generation of young people willing to serve and listen, who are open-minded with a goal of working for solutions that benefit all of us not just those at the top. Too many in Congress are ideologues unwilling to compromise. Josh will represent us well. Josh Harder has my vote.
Carole Stark, Modesto
