Harder’s support for national healthcare coverage wins my support

It is estimated 30,000 Americans die each year because they have no health insurance. Of the 1.5 million Americans who declare personal bankruptcy each year, over half do so because of unpayable healthcare costs. Other rich, capitalistic and democratic nations cover everyone with better medical outcomes (longer lives) at costs 30 percent less than ours. While details vary among these nations, there is a common factor – a single unified universal healthcare plan.
Among the many candidates opposing Trump/Denham – only Josh Harder has come out strong and clear in favor of a national health plan and for this he gets my vote and support.
Dr. Charles V. Allen, Modesto
