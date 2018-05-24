Harder only one with guts to support Medicare-for-All

Josh Harder has my vote to represent California 10th Congressional District, and here’s why: He’s the only candidate brave enough to unequivocally promote Medicare-for-All, which will: a) dramatically lower healthcare costs and prescription drug prices by providing tremendous bargaining power with doctors, hospitals and drug companies; b) erase the pre-existing conditions problem; c) fairly provide quality healthcare for all, not just for those lucky enough to be in the 1 percent; and d) reduce the burden on small businesses and grow the economy.
Let’s catch up with the rest of the world in providing a fair and affordable healthcare system. By supporting Medicare-for-All, Josh Harder is directly addressing the needs of our District 10 constituency, which includes many residents acutely in need of affordable healthcare coverage
Kathy Aguilar, Modesto
