Letters to the Editor

Is it safe for homeless to camp out so near our schools?

May 24, 2018 04:51 PM

Driving along Claus Road near Johansen High School, I have noticed the homeless sleeping on the unpaved sidewalks near the school. Children must encounter these people going to and from school. Today I noticed a young girl walking alone down the sidewalk. It must be uncomfortable for her to walk there alone. I don’t see a reason for the homeless to sleep or set up camp near the school campus. They should find another place away from the school campus. I hope, for the security of the children, this issue will be addressed soon.

Betty Martin, Modesto

