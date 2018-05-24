Keating was a great councilwoman, will be a great county supervisor

I endorse Janice Keating to be your next County Supervisor. Janice Keating served two terms on the Modesto City Council where she always fought for you. Janice is the only candidate with real local government experience.
Those who work with Janice know she has the drive, energy and enthusiasm to be an outstanding Supervisor. Voters need a supervisor with Janice’s problem-solving skills and leadership qualities to work on the common challenges faced by Stanislaus County and the city of Modesto.
As you can imagine, my office receives phone calls and emails each week about taking action about homelessness. This is Janice’s top priority. Fourteen years ago, Janice cut through bureaucratic hoops, mobilizing the community to establish a Modesto homeless shelter.
Janice knows we need to do more than build shelters to solve the homelessness plight. As Janice says: “It’s a complicated issue that involves mental illness, addiction, and, sometimes, lawlessness. We need solutions that respect the homeless but also respect homeowners and business owners.” Can it be said any better?
Janice Keating has the real experience to be a highly effective representative for you in county government. Please vote for Janice Keating on June 5th.
Mayor Ted Brandvold, Modesto
