Madueno’s time as mayor, small-business owner makes her best candidate for Congress

Virginia Madueño is the best candidate for Congress in District 10 for these reasons: 1) She is the only candidate who has been a mayor. 2) She understands the issues facing cities and small towns because of her breadth of experience. 3) She is the only candidate who has been required to prepare a budget.
Viginia has the passion to serve. She intrinsically feels the pain of those who struggle day by day to make ends meet. She strongly advocates healthcare for all, defends the rights of the Dreamers to attain the American Dream, supports the ACE train to cut down on Valley congestion, and actively seeks to find ways to attract employers to the Valley.
Virginia is a small-business owner and understands the struggles faced by all small-business owners. As a member of Congress, Virginia will seek ways to reduce the costs of doing business. For these reasons, Virginia undeniably is the very best candidate in the District 10 Congressional race. Do yourself a favor and vote for Virginia Madueno for Congress.
Kevin McClarty, Modesto
