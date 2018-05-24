Virginia Madueño will take a heart for service to Congress

I have known and worked alongside Virginia Madueño for 15-plus years. In the area of service to community, as an elected and appointed official, Virginia has demonstrated not only a commitment to serving the community, but provides the passion and support in building capacity of families for future generations.
Virginia has strong experience in public service, knows the issues and needs of our community, and possesses the strong advocacy to articulate our message in our nation’s capitol. There is no other candidate for Congress that will represent the the strong diversity of which our valley is extremely proud. Virginia understands that we must all come together to create a better world for our businesses, families, children and communities to prosper.
Don’t divide America again. Vote for prosperity, vote for dignity, vote for a true advocate and neighbor. On June 5th, vote for Virginia Madueño for Congress.
Luis I. Molina, Patterson
