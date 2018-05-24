When union official posted letter about Alanis, he did no favors for Dirkse

Re “Already emotional campaign for sheriff gets dirty” (Front page, May 20): Shame on Randon Kirkbride. I know he posted that letter about Juan Alanis without permission from the board of the Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association. After the board found out, they took a vote to decide whether to take it down. Kirkbride voted not to retract the letter. He didn’t take it down on his own accord as he claims in the article. It was taken down because other level-headed members of the board prevailed. Kirkbride’s behavior is petty and childish. Shame on you, sir. You did a disservice to your candidate.
Dina Taylor, Modesto
Editor’s note: Kirkbride is president of the Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association.
Comments