Waterford’s English learners graduate at highest rate in the county

As this year’s President of the Latino Community Roundtable, we had the privilege of hosting a candidates’ forum that included the three contenders for Superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools. All candidates were impressive. Following the forum, our membership voted overwhelmingly to endorse the candidate whose passion and vision set him head and shoulders above the rest: Don Davis.
Much has been written about Davis’ inspiring story in taking Waterford from “Worst to First.”
Some lesser-known, but no less impressive, facts: Waterford has the highest English Learner (EL) graduation rate of any district in the county. The graduation rate for Hispanics in Waterford is actually slightly higher than the graduation rate for non-Hispanics. Remarkable! Who else can point to results like these?
Davis has created a culture of excellence. His numbers underscore his belief that every student really can learn, regardless of zip code or demographics.
And Sentinel High School (Waterford’s continuation alternative education high school) is WASC-accredited. When it comes to educational options for all students, no one can compete with Don Davis.
Through his hard work, Don Davis has earned the endorsement of LCR and my support as well. I urge all to vote Don Davis superintendent.
Aaron Anguiano, Modesto
