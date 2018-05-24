Frank Damrell is the kind of leader we need in Stanislaus County

At a time when national politics are so divisive, it’s good to see a candidate for local office who embodies the values of what public service should be about.
Frank Damrell III is a leader we can be proud of and who truly believes in advancing sound public policy by bringing people together around the opportunities and challenges we face in StanislausCounty.
He is a person of honor, trust and integrity. He will serve District 4 well on the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors.
Frank was born, raised and continues to live in Stanislaus County with his wife Gayle and three children. They coach soccer, work with the United Way and are committed to helping the Boys & Girls Club. Frank’s values mirror the ideals and values that my grandfather and later my father stood for when they represented District 4 many years ago. They are the same beliefs I have carried with me throughout my career, as a public defender, lawyer, state agriculture secretary, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and the executive director of UNICEF.
I have known Frank most of his life. He is a wonderful family man. He gives back. He cares about Stanislaus County.
His is the kind of leadership we need. I enthusiastically urge a vote for Frank Damrell on June 5th.
Ann M. Veneman, Modesto
