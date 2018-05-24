Jayden’s Juice has been a lifesaver for me; it shouldn’t be closed down

I’ve been going to Jayden’s Journey since they opened. I’ve been a medical cannabis patient since 2012 and have found relief in using cannabis for my severe back pain and migraine headaches. Cannabis has been a life-saver for me, allowing the inflammation in my back to subside and helping tremendously with headaches when other pharmaceuticals do not.
Jayden’s Journey has a product they created called Jayden’s Juice. It’s an extract from the plant using cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis. Jason David is the owner; his son Jayden has Dravet syndrome, which makes him have seizures which can lead to brain damage or death. The CBD oil stops the seizures! Nothing else would work for Jayden. CBD has saved this child’s life and many others.
If Jayden’s Journey ceases to exist you would be forcing hundreds of people to look elsewhere for something that works. There are many CBD products out there in dispensaries, but Jayden’s Juice seems to be the most viable.
Please allow Jaydens Journey to continue business operations in the Modesto location off Kiernan Road and grant them a license.
Brian Cummings, Salida
Comments