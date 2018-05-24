I worked with Bateson, and she was instrumental in our security work

Re “Democratic congressional candidate’s ad could lead to false impressions” (Online, May 15): When Regina Bateson worked at the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala (2005-06), her position there as a consular officer was very much focused on U.S. national security. In the aftermath of 9/11, consular officers were charged with ensuring that we never again issue visas to terrorists. Consular officers were held professionally and personally liable for their visa decisions.
We were concerned that terrorists might exploit the human trafficking networks that brought people into Brazil, Panama and up through Central America toward the U.S. We were on high alert, and Bateson was very much a part of that effort. In my view as the former Deputy Chief of Mission to the U.S. Embassy in Guatemala, her claim to national security experience is fully justified by her work as a consular officer and foreign service officer at our Embassy in Guatemala.
Bruce Wharton, Asheville, NC
