I don’t trust fake farmer Eggman to look out for my interests in D.C.

I am annoyed by politicians representing corporate interests. I am not voting for Michael Eggman, who ran a Super PAC (political action committee). How do we expect him to represent us in Washington D.C. and not corporate interests? He is part of the “money in politics” problem.
Citizens United is the worst Supreme Court decision of my lifetime because it gave unlimited power to corporations to create PACs. Folks like Eggman took advantage of this corrupt opportunity by running these super PACs and taking monthly paychecks from them.
Worse, Eggman tries to deceive voters by claiming he is a farmer. The Modesto Bee mentioned he sold his farm last year. In every ad, Eggman says he’s a local farmer –which is a lie. Eggman is a hack who ran a super PAC, lost twice and now is a fake farmer. We can do better.
I am voting for Josh Harder, a fifth-generation Turlock resident and business teacher at Modesto Junior College.
Gina Parra-Bentayeb, Newman
Editor’s note: The Red-to-Blue Super PAC was affiliated with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, not large corporations.
Comments