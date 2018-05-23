Denham no friend of agriculture, but Harder will be

Having lived here my entire life, I have seen the Valley go from being a thriving economy to an agricultural graveyard. I’m talking to the farmers, the heart and soul of the Central Valley, the ones who feed our nation, being pushed into selling the land their families have owned for generations.
This is not a partisan issue anymore, but one that needs solidarity behind someone who will fight to protect our farmers. Jeff Denham, a supposed “farmer” who has time and time again proven he does not defend our farmers in DC, needs to go. He has done nothing to help them, and has even made things worse.
We need to stand behind someone who will fight for our farmers, and go above and beyond to push forward the agricultural economy of the Central Valley, and that person is Josh Harder. Denham has put thousands of jobs at risk already in agriculture, and will continue to damage it in order to line his own pockets. We deserve better than this! Vote on June 5, or as soon as possible if you have a mail-in ballot.
Alexis Zaragoza, Patterson
