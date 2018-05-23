Maybe it’s social media and video game inciting mass shootings

Anyone out there like to play or watch Jeopardy? If you do you know host Alex Trebek is a stickler for accuracy. Here are some “accurate” facts. Guns have been around far longer than the USA. Social Media and violent video games have only been around for a few decades. As a boomer, I did not hear about mass school shootings until after social media and violent video games became prevalent. Also, in the new age of 24/7 cable news, cable and mainstream media compete by “stirring the pot” and inciting exactly the wrong kind of people.
David Schortner, Modesto
