Want to be safe on the highway? Stay sober and turn off your phone

Many drive on the highways on the weeks between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Traffic congestion can be deadly. When I was 16, in 1992, I was severely injured when a drunken driver hit me. My hearing, talking and walking were damaged. I never expected that to happen, but it did.
Ironically, drivers who use cell phones believe nothing will happen. They will find out that they are wrong and it might be the last thing they do.
Drivers, make it a routine to turn off your phone or onto silent. Beeps or vibrations will tempt you to look. Keep it out of reach, putting it in the back seat or even the trunk. Doing this it will become a habit. Driving without a cell phone will become normal.
Let’s say you want to find an easy route to Oakdale’s rodeo grounds. Park your vehicle, find the directions using your phone then get back into traffic and proceed.
Remember, only sober eyes should be behind the steering wheel. If drinking, please make sure a sober driver drives you. Do this each time you drive. You will not regret it.
Lori Martin, Tracy
