Sheriff’s race is nasty; how the winner will heal department is important

As a former employee of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, it saddens me to see the current race for sheriff deteriorate. But it’s no surprise. We saw it before with the Christianson-Puthuff race. When the heir apparent is challenged by a member within his own department, this type of behavior becomes the norm instead of the exception.
Who we elect is important, but we should also look beyond the office of the sheriff. Equally important will be who he surrounds himself with. While the sheriff leads the department and sets the tone, his executive team of managers and supervisors will have the most influence on how the line staff interfaces with the public and other employees in day-to-day activities. It does flow from the top, so it’s important to have a leader with a good and clear vision and not vindictiveness.
The true test for the next sheriff and his executives will be how they treat the losers and hope to heal the department.
Ed Washington, Modesto
Lieutenant, retired
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office
