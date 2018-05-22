Madueño will help give women a voice in Congress

Virginia Madueño is our strongest representative for Congressional District 10, as she will represent all members of our community and possesses the experience to understand all our needs.
While women constitute 51 percent of the population, they make up only 19 percent of Congress. This is not “equal” representation. When Jeff Denham takes away women’s rights to have access to healthcare, he impacts not only me but many other individuals and families in our district. When Denham aligns himself with policies that disadvantage and demean large segments of our population, he threatens the well-being of our region.
Virginia is from the Central Valley and has raised two sons here. She served as mayor of Riverbank and currently serves on the California Boating and Waterways Commission. She has worked to enrich our community and has worked with others trying to solve transportation problems. In addition, she is a small-business owner in our community.
Because Virginia has grown up in and continues to live and work in the Valley, she understands our region’s strengths and concerns. She will be a representative for all of her constituents. Join me in supporting Virginia for Congress on June 5.
Jennifer S. Garcia, Turlock
