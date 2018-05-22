On drive, effort and just plain hard work, Harder is best candidate for District 10

I just read a letter from a Sue Zwahlen supporter attacking Josh Harder because of his lack of political experience. I would gladly take a candidate with a master degree in business and finance from Harvard over most of our current elected officials.
The real question is why this supporter is not attacking the candidate who entered the race at the last monument and has no political experience other than running for Congress two times before and somehow managed to be defeated in spite of millions of dollars poured into his campaign. Michael Eggman is a beekeeper running on his name with no support or strategy to win. He has two election losses to prove it.
Elections today are won with endless hours of hard work and an army of volunteers. They need to be out on the street knocking on doors and on the phone contacting everyone they are going to represent. It also takes a candidate willing to meet with voters anytime and anywhere to answer tough questions.
Josh Harder is that candidate. He will beat Jeff Denham in November, no mater how much money Denham’s corporate sponsors and Republican PACs donate.
James Nelson, Tracy
