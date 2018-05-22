Madueño best positioned to beat Jeff Denham in November

There’s widespread agreement that current Congressional District 10 Representative Jeff Denham needs to be sent packing in November. Virginia Madueño is the Democratic challenger that can defeat him.
Not only does Virginia rise to the top of the group in this race because of her deep roots in the Central Valley, but also because she is a seasoned public servant with great heart and a strong commitment to needed change in how our district’s constituents are represented in Washington.
Virginia is acknowledged to be a frontrunner in this race by (among others) Emily’s List, an organization dedicated to supporting progressive women running for office; the BOLD Political Action Committee, focused on supporting Hispanic leadership diversity in Congress; and the national Indivisible Project, which endorses candidates with local support who oppose the Trump agenda.
Unlike other challengers whose campaign war chests include large donations from individuals who don’t live here, Virginia’s individual donations overwhelmingly come from local people who want to see her in Washington.
Virginia supports immigration rights, healthcare for all, a woman’s right to choose, sensible gun policies in alignment with the Second Amendment, and pulling back Trump’s massive corporate tax cuts. Vote Virginia Madueño on June 5th!
Crystal Sousa, Denair
