You can vote for a true professional like Fladager, or one of the blowhards

I have been employed in law enforcement for the better part of 40 years. Whether as a police officer or in my capacity in the District Attorney’s Office, I can safely say that I have never seen a bigger group of blowhards with empty promises challenging a sitting district attorney. Our current district attorney, Birgit Fladager has been a stalwart professional despite nonsensical attacks from her opponents who offer words, not solutions.
The choice is pretty simple for me. I urge you to vote for the only candidate with the real experience and expertise to continue fighting to keep our community safe, Birgit Fladager.
John Goold, Modesto
