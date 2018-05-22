Kuykendall only candidate who truly understands County Office’s services

Stanislaus County Office of Education serves a broad range of students, from college prep and early college students to special education to returning adults eager to earn their diplomas. SCOE requires leadership familiar with the varied and specific requirements of numerous programs to ensure not only continuation of these vital service but also to promote growth and expansion. Only one candidate has the experience in this county to provide visionary leadership needed to support students, educators and the community as a whole, Scott Kuykendall. He understands the necessity of supporting charter schools, alternative education formats, special-education services and all variants of instructional options. Please support Kuykendall for Stanislaus County Superintendent.
Karen L. Gordon, Modesto
