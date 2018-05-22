Virginia has a life of service to our community; deserves our backing

We are fortunate to have several strong Democrats and committed community leaders running for Congress. We have several CD-10 candidates who have lived, worked, raised their families and served our community on civic boards and in elected positions. It is time to elect a person who has a record of service in this community, and that person is Virginia Madueno.
We do not need another privileged white male funded by Bay Area donors to come in and pretend that they know how to represent us.
Virginia is smart, dedicated and hardworking. She has a strong, positive record of public service and community commitment. She has lived, worked and raised her family here. She is the best candidate to win CD-10 in November. Vote for Virginia on June 5th.
Jean Hendrix, Modesto
