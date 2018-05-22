Modesto City Schools board makes mistake in passing up Rydquist

I heard the Modesto City School Board of Trustees made the foolish decision to pass over Craig Rydquist for the position of superintendent. I know nothing about the candidate the board chose, but as a high school math teacher, I feel there is no other person with more knowledge of our district, more heart for its students and more vision for its future than Rydquist.
He has worked tirelessly for the district for 34 years as a math teacher, coach, junior high and high school principal, administrator and deputy superintendent. Everywhere he goes in Modesto, he is recognized and praised by former students. And he remembers their names.
In the past few months that he has served as interim superintendent, he visited every school site in MCS. With a degree from UCLA and a USC masters in school business management, he has more than enough intelligence and expertise for the job – and he has more integrity than anyone I know. He is home-grown and cares more about our city and its teachers and students than any outsider ever could.
I don’t know what more the board could want, but they have passed over the most dedicated, qualified applicant.
Rand Smith, Modesto
