First, get rid of your gun investments. Then get rid of NRA’s Congressional lackeys

We have a Congress that is incapable of enacting commonsense gun-control laws. The NRA contributes millions to the campaigns of many Senators and Representatives, such as the 10th District’s Jeff Denham. All of them are afraid of losing favorable NRA rating and money.
Those of us who are appalled by Congressional inaction need to take our own actions. One way is to vote the cowards out of office. Another way is to investigate if our personal investments (retirement funds, tax deferred funds, mutual funds, etc.) include stocks in companies that sell or manufacture assault weapons and ammunition such as, Sturm Ruger & Company Inc., Thor Industries Inc. and Vista Outdoors Inc., to name a few. Divesting ourselves of such investments will hurt these companies financially.
I am a Kaiser Permanente Modesto retiree. My Vanguard 401K retirement plan held stocks in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc., as well as Vista Outdoor Inc. I have cashed out the money in this fund, and invested it elsewhere.
If you feel helpless about all the slaughter that has occurred and will continue to occur, vote the cowards out of office and look for alternative investments.
Buda Kajer-Crain, Modesto
