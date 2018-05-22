It’s not even close, Kuykendall best qualified to lead Stanislaus schools

As a 38-year employee of the Stanislaus County Office of Education, I wholeheartedly endorse Scott Kuykendall for the office of Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. Scott has 23 years in education, 18 of which have been as an administrator. He has taught high school Spanish, was principal of Johansen High School and a Learning Director with the responsibility of 15,000 students for Modesto City Schools.
While at the county office he has been instrumental in implementing high quality programs like Come Back Kids and the VOLT Institute. Scott is the only candidate who currently works at SCOE and understands the role of Superintendent in supporting local districts, the intricacies of the budget, the many programs and staff. He is the only candidate who has the full endorsement of the current Superintendent, Tom Changnon.
Scott is a visionary who understands the significance of serving the needs of this county. He has integrity, is honest, reliable and willingly forms partnerships with local businesses and the community college to enable students’ success. Scott Kuykendall is, without question, the person most qualified to be our next superintendent of schools.
Cynthia Young, Ceres
Comments