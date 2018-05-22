Don’t be fooled, Fladager’s professionalism makes her best choice as DA

After reading criticisms lodged at District Attorney Birgit Fladager by opponents, it is clear none of them has the experience or temperament to replace her. Complaints about employee turnover ignore that government agencies, especially those in criminal justice, are plagued with this issue nationwide.
A strong economy and growing anti-criminal justice movement has driven many good employees to higher paying or more attractive careers. One opponent even criticized Fladager for improving the office’s physical environment by upgrading computers and furniture (just like private companies do to improve employee conditions) and then complained she is doing nothing to deal with employee satisfaction.
Birgit has a solid record of accomplishment starting with her time in the U.S. Navy as a prosecutor and working her way through the ranks in the DA’s office. Luckily, Birgit demands justice for victims and won’t back down because of challenges and criticism from scurrilous defense lawyers or negative media coverage.
I have personal knowledge of Birgit’s professionalism and commitment to the community, having worked with her for years as a police supervisor at Modesto police department responsible for investigators preparing criminal cases for her office to prosecute. Stanislaus County would be best served by re-electing Birgit Fladager.
Kathleen Blom, Modesto
