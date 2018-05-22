Denham’s concern for Dreamers nothing but performance art

eff Denham’s sudden bluster on behalf of helping immigrants is performance art. His ENLIST Act would be more than a pipeline to able-bodied military service. Truly, if Denham had real courage he would have – years ago – advocated for our healthcare. Years ago, Denham could have – but did not – summon the integrity to keep his constituents’ federal government functioning. Remember that? Yes, Denham voted for the shutdown.
If it takes bravery to vote against Denham this year, be brave.
Cindy Peterson, Turlock
