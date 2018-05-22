Most people in this district aren’t farmers; what about our issues?

There are two candidates running for Congress who claim to be farmers. One has a very small almond orchard and the other is a beekeeper. I am not sure how this represents the people of California’s 10th Congressional District when, in reality, a vast majority of the constituents live within several major cities. Though agriculture is an important part of the Central Valley economy, most issues that effect farmers have little impact on people’s everyday lives. When speaking with voters, the key issues that continue to come up time after time include: Creating more living-wage jobs here in the Valley; affordable health care; affordable housing; better education; solutions to commuter problems, and imigration reform.
There is only one candidate who is addressing all of these issues and meeting people every week, in every setting. His volunteers are calling voters and knocking on doors every day. Josh Harder is running for Congress and needs your vote to bring about real change that has been sorely lacking for too long. Vote for change and opportunity on June 5th..
Julian Bentayeb, Newman
