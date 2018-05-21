Keating will watch out for taxpayers as she helping everyone else

Dick Monteith has served our county well and I want to thank him for his long service to our county and to our state. June 5 we will have the honor of selecting our next Stanislaus County supervisor in District 4. I want a supervisor who is not afraid to ask the hard questions and who is making sure our funds are being spent efficiently. I know that Janice Keating will be that person.
When she was on the Modesto City Council she always looked out for taxpayers and held city employees accountable for how they used our funds. If it wasn’t for Janice Keating and her hard work on homeless issues while she was on the city council, The Salvation Army would not have the Berberian Shelter that provides a place for the homeless. Her foresight on seeing what our city issues were then and what they are today is the type of leader we need at the county level. Join me and let’s make Janice Keating our next county supervisor in District 4.
J. David Wright, Jr, Modesto
