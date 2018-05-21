Kuykendall prepares students to become taxpayers, not tax recipients

I am proud to endorse Scott Kuykendall for Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools. Scott has distinguished himself during his 23-year career in education as a high school teacher, principal, division director and as Stanislaus County Office of Education Assistant Superintendent.
Scott and I were colleagues when we were both responsible for improving and expanding CTE (vocational education) at our respective school districts. During this time, Scott’s integrity and dedication to helping all students succeed was highly evident. During my tenure on the Stanislaus County Office of Education Board of Trustees, I have again been able to observe firsthand Scott’s focus on providing a quality academic education in conjunction with providing the county’s most at-risk students with career training and industry certifications.
Scott oversees a division with over 2,500 students spread across nine county schools. Many of the programs at these sites were created as a result of Scott’s vision for providing all students with the opportunity to gain valuable marketable skills and workforce training. A goal of all educators should be to prepare students to become taxpayers, not tax recipients! Scott has proven this through his creation of quality workforce training programs for high school students and young adults.
Alice J. Pollard, Turlock
