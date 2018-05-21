Madueño won’t toe the line for the NRA the way Jeff Denham has

Virginia Madueño has called out Rep. Jeff Denham over and over again for his lack of action on meaningful gun-control measures. That’s one reason she wants his job, and should have it. She will do a better job working for gun-safety legislation to protect children in our schools.
Denham won’t even vote to allow the Centers for Disease Control to study gun violence so we can find ways to understand this tragic problem. Maybe he has voted this way because he accepted $62,900 from the NRA in 2017 and received their A rating.
Virginia Madueño wants to reinstate the assault weapons ban we had in place for several years after the 1989 Cleveland School shooting. This ban expired, and since then gun violence committed with these weapons of war is out of control. I am tired of gun violence in our schools, in theaters, at concerts or in any public space where we all should be able to feel safe. I want Madueño in Congress instead of the NRA’s paid representative, Jeff Denham. Vote Madueño in the June 5 primary.
Michelle Park, Turlock
Comments