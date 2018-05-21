Attack on ‘Sanctuary State law’ shows Trump’s lack of appreciation for immigrants

Re “Stanislaus County sheriff tells Trump sanctuary laws are interfering with safety” (Front Page, May 17): We must come together as a community. President Trump met with several elected and law enforcement officials to strategize a means to dismantle or defeat California Senate Bill 54, titled the California Values Act but widely known as the “Sanctuary State Law.”
Our elected officials have a responsibility to our immigrant populations, as they form a vital part of our communities. California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, is home to the nation’s highest foreign-born population with over 10 million immigrants. California policies have begun to recognize the vast contributions of our immigrant populations. Our president and his supporters should seek to emulate, not destroy, the progress made in our state.
Trump used his candidacy to viciously attack Mexican people and other immigrants. Attacking immigrants is not going to unify our country. His demeaning language reflects the anti-immigrant policies he is now backing as president. We need messages and policies that reflect the unity of our communities. We can do much better than this and voters can participate, showing who we truly are, by electing officials who share their values in the upcoming midterms.
Samuel Molina, California State Director, Mi Familia Vota, Fresno
