Denham can’t fool all his constituents all of the time

Donald Trump doesn’t have a monopoly on lying to us or causing paranoia to effect voting. Jeff Denham has tried another last-minute diversion to convince voters in Congressional District 10 that he really cares about those protected by DACA. It’s a lie; he knows the Republican-controlled House will never pass it.
But Denham’s actions got him a front-page picture in The Bee. He’s done it before! There’s nothing like an election to cause a politician to try fooling constituents. Maybe voting is even a reason for offering the pick-up of mail ballots by his staffers. All legal, of course. Why? Are you suggesting they need protection? Is this creating paranoia or what?
The Valley and its people can’t afford another two years of fake attention. Democrats and others who care about people must vote him out. We have many well-qualified candidates to pick from and the Republicans are counting on that. The result could be two Republicans as primary winners. Denham wins if that happens.
We have free choice, but remember Denham has millions to spend. Pick the candidate who has the most capability to win. Don’t rely on luck or likability. Doomsday prophecy or just plain logic? Think then vote!
Diane M. Kroeze, Modesto
