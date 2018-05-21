If Bee doesn’t like Clarke, why give a pass to Janice Keating?

Character counts in our leaders. On April 28, The Bee editorial disqualified a sheriff candidate saying “we find the appearance of Juan Alanis at a recent event even more disturbing ... posing next to someone so openly antithetical to fairness and reason as David A. Clarke calls into question Alanis’ judgment.”
But The Bee gives a pass to Janice Keating, the executive director of the group who invited Clarke in the first place! Keating celebrated Clarke and Ann Coulter, but only Alanis showed bad judgment? Please explain this double standard. Is it merely the photo you object to? Shouldn’t our supervisors be held to the same character standards as a candidate for sheriff?
Character counts! Vote for Frank Damrell.
Mark Fenton, Modesto
Editor’s note: David A. Clarke is a former Wisconsin sheriff closely affiliated with the Constitutional Sheriff movement, which believes a county sheriff’s authority supersedes all federal and state authority within that county. Alanis told The Bee’s editorial board that he did not know about the organization. We found it troubling he subsequently posed next to one of its most prominent members. Janice Keating, director of the Stanislaus Republican Central Committee which hosted Clarke and Coulter, is not running for Sheriff.
