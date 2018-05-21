Bateson is one of us and will do a better job for us in Washington

For those, yet undecided in the Congressional District 4 race, I am asking for a “reality check.” Regina Bateson stands firm in her belief that Tom McClintock is an outsider who has never delivered the representation we need in our district. As a self-starter, with political science education and experience in the U.S. State Department, Bateson will wield her research and organizational skills to activate change for a better tomorrow.
From Roseville, Bateson is neither a transplant nor an outsider, as she is one of us and she understands the needs of voters in District 4. Her campaign is based on the issues most important to us, the economy, education, healthcare and representation in Congress. As an independent Democrat, trust that Regina Bateson will work hard and with “heart” in our U.S. House of Representatives to serve you and ensure successful futures for all. Vote Bateson for Congress and let’s get to work!
Barbara Joaquin Farkas, Sonora
Comments