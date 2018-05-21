We need people like Juan Alanis leading Stanislaus County

I read the other day that there are five people you want to surround yourself with: the inspired, the passionate, the motivated, the grateful, and the open-minded. Juan Alanis is all of those. I’ve been following his campaign and see his passion for helping the community. He inspires people to vote for change and he is open to what the community wants in our next sheriff. He is motivated and working hard to meet the people of this great county.
I am grateful for his 23 years of service and protection. These are the traits of a great leader. Juan Alanis has my vote on June 5th.
Andrea Jones, Modesto
