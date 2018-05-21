Bateson gets it (McClintock doesn’t), harmful climate change is happening

Re “Bateson could give McClintock a real challenge” (Page 7A, May 8): Climate change is real. The evidence is everywhere: melting sea ice, rising sea levels, dying coral reefs and so on. Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree climate change is due to the burning of fossil fuels.
Tom McClintock, however, refuses to accept the facts, which is extremely disheartening.
Fortunately, we have an alternative. Regina Bateson is running against McClintock to be our representative in Washington. Regina understands the facts of climate change and is willing to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Regina has pledged to join the Climate Solutions Caucus, composed equally of Republicans and Democrats. She has also pledged to join the Problem Solvers Caucus, also a 50-50 mix. These commitments show her willingness to step beyond the partisan gridlock and get things done.
The Sacramento Bee, Modesto Bee and Merced Sun-Star have all given good reasons for their endorsement of Regina as the candidate with the best chance of replacing McClintock. Regina is the real deal.
If you believe as I do that climate change is real, and that we need to act now to mitigate its effects, then let’s get real and vote for Regina Bateson on June 5th!
Robert Hohn, Tuolumne
