If sheriff doesn’t like California’s laws, he should resign – not pander to Trump

Re “Stanislaus County sheriff tells Trump sanctuary laws are interfering with safety” (Front Page, May 17): I find this action on the part of the sheriff infuriating and disappointing. The sheriff is a sworn officer of Stanislaus County, not the president or the federal government. As a sworn officer, his responsibility is to follow and enforce the law. He is not required to like the laws or take any pleasure in enforcing them.
I’m sure he has said as much to at least one of the officers who came to him complaining about a part of his job he found unpleasant. If he has a problem with California law, he needs to go to California authorities and voice his complaints. If he gets no satisfaction, he has a choice: either go back home and do his job or resign. That is the principled way.
My suspicion is that Christianson is looking for future employment. This pandering to President Trump is a way of showing his loyalty in hopes of being rewarded with government employment. Lord knows there are plenty of vacant positions in Washington. If that’s the case, be warned. Most of those who have come under Trump’s shadow have left with their reputations diminished.
Richard Cato, Modesto
