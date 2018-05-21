Don Davis I know is deeply involved in the success of all Waterford’s students

In response to the letter “Bee got it wrong on Dirkse and Davis” (Letters, May 12) attacking The Bee for endorsing Don Davis for County Superintendent of Schools. It was the letter writer who got it wrong.
The writer refers to Davis as “least qualified” and accuses him of valuing “test scores above all else.” I’ve known Don Davis for 17 years and worked with him for seven. The Don I know got down on the mats during wrestling practice and wrestled. He stood with the band during games playing his trumpet. He danced, in dress and wig, alongside HYLC students for scholarships. When my Academic Decathlon team made it to state, he rented the van and drove us to LA (and paid for food himself). When we made it to Nationals, he asked, “How can I help?” I’ve seen him laugh at weddings and grieve at funerals for the Waterford family.
Yes, he posted the highest test scores in seven counties. And yes, he has the only Gold Ribbon Title I School in Stanislaus County. But as The Bee correctly noted, Davis didn’t achieve his phenomenal results through drill-and-kill; he did it through mentoring and transformative leadership. Why does the writer think this is a bad thing?
William Broderick-Villa, Waterford
