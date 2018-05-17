Don Davis has all the qualifications and qualities for great leadership

For the last 54 years I have been associated with public education, as a teacher and as a trustee for Stanislaus County Board of Education, Oakdale Joint Unified School District, Waterford Unified School District and Yosemite Community College District.
Education is big business in Stanislaus County. It requires a strong, qualified leader. The question is who is that leader?
What are the requirements of leadership?
▪ Well educated. Check. Don Davis earned his doctorate in education; he knows the business in theory and practice.
▪ Strong work ethic. Double check. The community knows Davis as a person of high integrity and he has a record of highly successful schools administration.
▪ Experience managing large budgets. Check.
▪ Being totally convinced that education is the opportunity for personal and financial success. Check.
I have known Don Davis for a number of years and consider him the best person to hold the office of Superintendent of Stanislaus County Schools. He has done an outstanding job in my hometown of Waterford.
Don Viss, Waterford
Comments